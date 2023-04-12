Apple iPhone Design Change Will Hurt Cirrus Logic, Says Analyst

Cirrus Logic



stock is trading sharply lower Wednesday on a report that



Apple



has made a design change in the high-end versions of the iPhone 15 that will be unfavorable for Cirrus.

Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst with TF International Securities, writes that Apple (ticker: AAPL) has decided not to move forward with plans to switch the volume and mute buttons on the side of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models to a solid-state design, and instead will stick with the traditional physical buttons found on earlier models. The solid-state design would have replaced the buttons with a touch sensor that wouldn’t actually move, but would instead provide haptic feedback to confirm they were “pressed.”