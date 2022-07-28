Apple Earnings Day Is Here. The Dollar and Inflation Could Bite.

Text size





Apple is more exposed to the consumer economy than other tech hardware companies.

Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images





Apple



will report June quarter earnings late Thursday, and CEO Tim Cook will face questions about everything from currency headwinds to slowing Mac sales.

The company faces considerable crosswinds. For starters, with a higher reliance on consumer sales than other technology hardware companies, Apple (ticker: AAPL) can’t fully escape the impact of a slowdown in consumer spending. Recent reports from both the memory chip company Micron Technologies (MU) and market research firms IDG and

Gartner



suggest there has been a sharp slowdown in both smartphone and personal computer sales. But there have also been reports of strong iPhone demand in China, and the supply-chain issues the company has endured in recent quarters appear to be easing.