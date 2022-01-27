Apple ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth $15 million ww Deal sundance film festival – The Hamden Journal

Apple has closed the biggest deal of the 2022 Virtual Sundance Film Festival, securing worldwide rights to the Cooper Raiff-directed Cha Cha Real Smooth for around $15 million. The streamer has been the front runner for the picture since it premiered January 23 in the US Dramatic Competition category.

Pic is Raiff’s followup to his 2020 SXSW Grand Jury Prize–winning debut feature, Shithouse. He plays a directionless college graduate in New Jersey who gets over his head in a relationship with a young mom and her autistic teenage daughter, as he works a job party-starting bar and bat mitzvahs of his younger brother’s classmates. Co-financed by Picturestart and Endeavor Content, the pic is a real crowd pleaser. It stars Raiff, Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Vanessa Burghardt, Raul Castillo and Evan Assante.

Raiff wrote the script and he produced with Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig and Jessica Switch. The exec producers are Jeff Valeri, Shayne Fiske Goldner and Julia Hammer.

The deal was brokered by WME, ICM and Endeavor Content.

It falls below the $25 million that Apple paid last Sundance for CODA which remains the record for that festival, but above the $7.5 million that Searchlight/Hulu paid for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande. Latter, closed this morning, was just for US rights.