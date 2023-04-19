Apple Cancels ‘Dear Edward’ After One Season – The Hamden Journal

Apple canceled its freshman series, Dear Edward, after one season.

The Jason Katims-produced series based on the novel of the same name from Ann Napolitano, tells the story of Edward Adler (Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

Dear Edward is described as a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human. Hailing from Apple Studios, Dear Edward is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner. He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens (Palmer), who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot. David Boyd will serve as producing director.

It also starred Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Carter Hudson, Amy Forsyth, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Anna Uzele, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Maxwell Jenkins and Audrey Corsa.