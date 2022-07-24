Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

They are the companies whose names are part of the daily lives of consumers. 

It is almost impossible to escape them in many daily economic activities. 

They are in the top 10 of the most valuable companies in the world and are multinationals present in hundreds of countries around the world. Between the five tech giants, their worth is $7.6 trillion in market cap. Suffice to say that their weight in the economy is enormous. 

At a time when investors are wondering if the economy will experience a hard landing, in other words, will enter into recession in the coming months due to inflation at its highest level in 40 years and a policy of raising interest rates at the Federal Reserve, these companies can give the temperature of the economic machine.