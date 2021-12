Apple AirPods Pro are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This is one great small package! (Photo: Amazon)

Good things come in small packages, as the saying goes. And when those small things go on sale they are even better. Case in point: the Apple AirPods Pro are down to $179 at Amazon — that’s 70 bucks off! They’re the audio accessory you — and the folks on your holiday shopping list — need.

Yep, they’ll arrive in time to slip right under the tree, as long as you’re a Prime member. Sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

$179 $249 at Amazon

How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?

Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special ‘Ear Tip Fit Test’ so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.

Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.

Now’s the time to grab the latest Apple AirPods Pro. (Photo: Amazon)

Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, Apple AirPods Pro feature active noise-canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. “The sound quality is great, the noise-canceling is good as well,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case.”

Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, “For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it’s just people talking in a group at a normal volume.”

“Airpods have never been better. These little things pack […] a punch!” writes one happy Amazon shopper. “The audio quality is insane.”

Ease of use for Apple fans

The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, iMac and more.

Story continues

But these buds’ utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They’ll pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.

Battery life

The Apple AirPods Pro are also a revelation on the battery-life tip — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.

“Battery life is excellent. I haven’t charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so,” added another Amazon shopper.

Apple AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.

$179 $249 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com

Sony X90J 75-inch Bravia XR Full Array 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,798 (was $2,600), amazon.com

Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Fire TV, $370 (was $550), amazon.com

Samsung 75-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV, $1,998 (was $3,000), amazon.com

LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com

Headphones and earbud deals:

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $110 (was $200), amazon.com

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $26 (was $60), amazon.com

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com

Tuinyo Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $25 (was $36), amazon.com

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $75 (was $150), amazon.com

Video game deals:

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $23 (was $50), amazon.com

MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop, $1,349 (was $1,749), amazon.com

Marvel’s Avengers for PlayStation 4&5, $20 (was $40), amazon.com

Just Dance 2021, $15 (was $50), amazon.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Chase Secret Women’s Turtle Cowl Neck Pullover Sweaters, $37 (was $53), amazon.com

Puma Women’s Carina Sneaker in White, $45 in some sizes (was $60), amazon.com

Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses, $14 (was $20), amazon.com

Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com

Fifata 18 Pairs Statement Rattan Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Kitchen deals:

Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor, $100 (was $200), amazon.com

Yatoshi 5 Knife Block Set, $130 (was $200), amazon.com

Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $130 (was $200), amazon.com

Ninja Personal Blender, $50 (was $70), amazon.com

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Lush Decor Wheat Reyna Comforter Ruffled 3 Piece King Set, $103 (was $320), amazon.com

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Queen Sheets, $35 (was $57), amazon.com

Intelligent Design Raina Comforter, $65 some colors/sizes (was $95), amazon.com

Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $15 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com

Laura Ashley Home Natalie Collection 7pc Luxury Ultra Soft King Comforter Set, $138 (was $200), amazon.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.