Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more

Stocks held on to gains Monday, reversing earlier declines, with the Nasdaq leading the way, closing up 0.62% to 13,128.05.

Here are the top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance:

Apple (AAPL), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Ally Financial (ALLY): Berkshire Hathaway boosted its stake in Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial, Paramount Global (PARA) and Celanese (CE), according to a regulatory 13F filing. Berkshire added about 3.9 million shares of Apple, bringing its total stake in the tech giant to approximately 895 million shares. Berkshire’s three biggest holdings at the end of the second quarter were Apple, Bank of America (BAC) and American Express (AXP). The conglomerate exited its position in Verizon (VZ).

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME): China’s Tencent Music revenue rose 3.9% from the previous quarter, driven by a jump in paying users. Sales for the quarter were $1.03 billion as paying users rose to 82.7 million, up 24.9% from a year ago. Mobile monthly active users (MAUs) of online music totaled 593 million, short of analyst expectations of 604.8 million, while social entertainment services MAUs fell 21% year-over-year.

ZipRecruiter (ZIP): The job search engine cut its full-year revenue guidance on softening jobs market. CEO Ian Siegel wrote in the earnings release that “While the quarter was strong, in June we began to see signs of a cooling hiring environment.” Results for the second quarter topped the street’s expectations, with earnings per share of 11 cents on sales of $239.9 million, up 31% from a year ago. ZipRecruiter now expects full-year sales of $833 million to $897 million, down from its previous estimate of $908 million to $922 million.

Compass (COMP): Shares of the real estate brokerage company fell in after-hours trading after reporting a wider loss for the second quarter. Compass posted a loss of 24 cents a share on sales of $2.02 billion, up 4% from a year ago. The company also announced a new cost reduction program with approximately $320 million in savings, due to “the challenges the real estate market has faced so far this year and the likelihood that this difficult environment will continue for the foreseeable future,” according to CEO Robert Reffkin. Total transactions grew by 2% during the quarter while Gross Transaction Value (GTV) remained flat, driven by a 2% drop in the Average Transaction Value.

