Appeals panel slightly reduces Kaulig points penalty just days after Hendrick’s penalty was completely rescinded

Justin Haley’s team was penalized 100 points for louver-related penalties at Phoenix. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Unlike Hendrick Motorsports, Kaulig Racing didn’t get its points penalty overturned.

An appeals panel reduced Kaulig’s NASCAR penalty on Wednesday to 75 points a week after a different appeals panel completely eliminated the points penalty against Hendrick Motorsports for a similar infraction.

Like Hendrick, Kaulig had the louvers on the hood of its No. 31 car confiscated by NASCAR at Phoenix in March. And also like Hendrick, Kaulig was penalized 100 regular-season points, 10 playoff points, fined $100,000 and crew chief Trent Owens was suspended for four races.

A week ago, an appeals panel rescinded the points penalties against all four Hendrick cars but kept the fines and crew chief suspensions in place. On Wednesday, this appeals panel kept the 10-point playoff points penalty and only reduced the regular season points penalty by 25%. It also kept Owens’ suspension and the fine in place.

It’s unclear why Hendrick’s points penalties were overturned and Kaulig’s weren’t. And that’s because of the secrecy that comes with NASCAR’s penalty process. We know that the penalties had to do with the louvers on the car and that both teams pointed to inconsistency from NASCAR’s approved parts vendor as the reason why.

Other than that, we don’t know the key differences in the cases that would have led one panel to rule the way it did for Hendrick and the other the way it did for Kaulig. National Motorsports Appeal Panels are made up of a rotating cast of three members from the group’s roster of appointees.

The two cases are a great example of why NASCAR needs far better transparency in its penalty and appeals process. The sanctioning body could — and should — clearly define each and every transgression worthy of a points penalty like a publicly available indictment in the court of law. If a team appeals, its appeal should also be publicly available as should the judgment of the appeals panel with its underlying reasoning.

That would help both teams and fans have a much greater understanding of NASCAR and its rules. Because right now, it’s extremely hard to explain the seeming inconsistency between the two penalties.