Appeals court halts special master review in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case

A federal appeals court halted a former Brooklyn federal judge’s review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort by FBI agents in August.

The three-judge panel ruled unanimously that Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon had erred in appointing Raymond Dearie to scrutinize the documents for privileged information over the objections of the Biden Justice Department.

“The law is clear,” the judges wrote. “We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so.”

Cannon’s Sept. 5 order had slowed the pace of the probe into whether Trump violated federal law governing the retention of sensitive records by removing presidential papers and other documents to his home at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.

Trump, 76, and his legal team had argued the review was needed to screen out material covered by executive or attorney-client privilege. Cannon agreed, ordering the DOJ to stop using the seized documents as part of its criminal investigation until Dearie could complete his review.

But the judges, two of whom were nominated to the bench by the 45th president, found that Cannon had no authority to appoint the special master.

This is a developing story