Appalachian floods kill at least 15 as rescue teams search for missing people

Reuters

Kentucky floods kill 8, more deaths expected, governor says

(Reuters) -Flooding in eastern Kentucky has caused at least eight deaths, Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday, and the death toll is expected to reach double digits as water continues to rise. A series of storms drenching the eastern part of the state has dropped water that has yet to crest, leaving damage that could take years to repair, said Beshear, who declared a state of emergency in six counties on Thursday morning. Among the dead was an 81-year-old woman in Perry County, and the local authorities say several people are unaccounted for, though an exact figure was not yet known Thursday night.