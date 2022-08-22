APE Stock Halted, AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend

APE Stock Halted, AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend

by

Updated at 12:58 pm EST

AMC Entertainment’s  (AMC)  new preferred dividend, which carries the ticker symbol APE, were halted just minutes after their debut on the New York Stock Exchange Monday.

The new shares, which AMC has called ‘preferred equity units’ that are “designed to have the same economic value and voting rights as a share of common stock”, opened at $6.95 each before being halted at $9.49 during subsequent trading.

If the APE units trade as designed, they and the stand-alone AMC shares should in theory act much like a ‘two-for-one’ stock spilt, as they give each common shareholder that same equity interest in the parent company. However, their conversion potential, which is subject to vote by AMC shareholders following a recommendation from the board, could dilute the outstanding value of AMC shares, adding to the downward pressure in early Monday trading.