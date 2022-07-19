APA Signs ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot’s Tamera Kissen – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: APA has signed comedian and actress Tamera “Tee” Kissen (White Men Can’t Jump) for representation in all areas.

Kissen most recently joined the cast of Calmatic’s remake of the 1992 comedy White Men Can’t Jump for 20th Century Studios. While few details about her role have been disclosed, she’s part of an ensemble led by Jack Harlow, which also includes Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Myles Bullock, Vince Staples and Zak Steiner. Kenya Barris scripted the pic with Doug Hall and is producing via his Khalabo Ink Society banner. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are exec producing through their Mortal Media banner, alongside Doug Hall and E. Brian Dobbins.

Kissen also recently wrapped a role alongside Jacob Latimore and Allen Maldonado in Calmatic’s House Party reboot for New Line, which is set to premiere this summer. Additionally, she will be seen opposite Michael Jai White in Chris Stokes’ thriller You’re Not Alone.

Her other credits include the features Dutch alongside Lance Goss and Rosewood opposite Morris Chestnut, as well as appearances on such major network shows as MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.

Kissen is otherwise known for her top commercial campaigns with major brands such as CoverGirl, Adidas and Google. She recently launched her own YouTube talk show, Hot Tee, which has built its audience on the back of her major social media following, with over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Kissen continues to be repped by managers Jeffery Langford and Joseph Gonzalez—the latter, of Rebel Management.