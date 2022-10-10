APA Hires Thuan Dang As Agent, Promotes Lucy Tashman – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Thuan Dang has joined APA as an agent in the scripted literary department and Lucy Tashman has been promoted to Director of Content Development at the agency.

Dang represents writers and directors in feature films, TV, streaming and animation. He becomes the 15th new agent/exec APA has brought in during the past two months. Tashman began her career as an intern at APA and was promoted to agent in the scripted literary department in 2020.

Thuan comes to APA from The Gotham Group where he was a literary manager. Prior to that he was a development executive for Mark Wahlberg’s non-scripted production company, Unrealistic Ideas. He brings with him clients that include comedian-writer Siena East (Grimsburg, Clone High), Shruti Ganguly (Secret Daughter for Amazon Studios), Ellie Guzman, who is under a deal with DreamWorks Animation, Lauren Bello (The Sandman, Foundation), comedian Hadiyah Robinson (Bad Crimes, AP Bio), Marque Franklin-Williams (The Mighty Nein, Outlander, Leverage: Redemption) and filmmaker Alexandra Lazarowich (Fast Horse).

“We have admired Thuan’s work as a literary manager and his tireless advocacy for his clients and collaborative spirit made him an obvious fit for our growing department. We are excited to welcome him and his clients to APA,” said Kyle Loftus, Head of Content Development and Lit Department co-head Lindsay Howard Parker.

In addition to managing writers and filmmakers, Tashman will help spearhead APA’s content development efforts across all divisions. She will work under department head, Kyle Loftus, to bolster production slates in film and television for APA’s crossover clients including Mary J Blige, Regina Hall, Ms. Pat, Joseph Sikora, Nyle DiMarco, Narratively and XG Productions.

During her time at APA, Tashman has repped writers and directors including Anything’s Possible scribe Ximena Garcia Lecuona, writing duo Katie J. Stone & David Daitch (Splinter Cell, Shooter), Natasza Parzymies, Julie Siege (The Sinner, Narcos) and Joe Sousa (Before, Chicago Med).

“Lucy has become an invaluable member of our Content Development team and is doing tremendous work for our clients, and this is a richly deserved promotion,” said Loftus and Parker.