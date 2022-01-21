AP Top Stories January 21 P

Oxygen

San Diego Mom And Son’s Fatal Fall At September Padres Game Ruled Murder-Suicide

A California mother and so, who plunged to their deaths from theconcourse level of Petco Park during a San Diego Padres game last September was ruled a murder-suicide, police said. The deaths of Racquel Wilkins, 40, and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins, were determined to be non-accidental following an “exhaustive investigation,” according to a San Diego Police Department press release. The mother and son died after falling several stories from the Major League Baseball stadium in San