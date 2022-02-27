AP Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 17

What will the latest 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 17.

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it is released.

This could be one of the wildest weeks ever for the AP Poll with the top six teams all losing on Saturday. However, there might not be that much movement. Just how much will the voters care about the big weekend losses?

Here’s our best guess.

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 17

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Iowa Hawkeyes 20-8 (25)

24. Ohio State Buckeyes 18-7* (22)

23. Alabama Crimson Tide 19-10 (24)

22. Illinois Fighting Illini 19-8* (15)

21. UConn Huskies 20-7* (21)

20. Texas Longhorns 21-8 (20)

19. Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-6 (23)

18. Murray State Racers 28-2 (19)

17. Texas Tech Red Raiders 22-7 (9)

16. Houston Cougars 23-4* (14)

15. UCLA Bruins 21-6 (12)

14. Arkansas Razorbacks 23-6 (18)

13. Tennessee Volunteers 21-7 (17)

12. Providence Friars 24-3 (11)

11. Villanova Wildcats 21-7 (8)

10. USC Trojans 25-4 (16)

9. Wisconsin Badgers 23-5 (13)

8. Kansas Jayhawks 23-5 (5)

7. Baylor Bears 24-5 (10)

6. Kentucky Wildcats 23-6 (6)

5. Purdue Boilermakers 24-5 (4)

4. Auburn Tigers 25-4 (3)

3. Duke Blue Devils 25-4 (7)

2. Arizona Wildcats 25-3 (2)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 24-3 (1)

*Record – and possibly the projected ranking – to be updated Sunday

