AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 17

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 17 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll: Week 17

Others Receiving Votes

Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Alabama Crimson Tide 19-10 90 (24)

24. Iowa Hawkeyes 20-8 99 (25)

23. Ohio State Buckeyes 18-7 191 (22)

22. Murray State Racers 28-2 333 (19)

21. Texas Longhorns 21-8 364 (20)

20. Illinois Fighting Illini 20-8 383 (15)

19. Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-6 449 (23)

18. UConn Huskies 21-7 480 (21)

17. UCLA Bruins 21-6 498 (12)

16. USC Trojans 25-4 557 (16)

T14. Arkansas Razorbacks 23-6 759 (18)

T14. Houston Cougars 24-4 759 (14)

13. Tennessee Volunteers 21-7 770 (17)

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders 22-7 850 (9)

11. Villanova Wildcats 21-7 861 (8)

10. Wisconsin Badgers 23-5 865 (13)

9. Providence Friars 24-3 1021 (11)

8. Purdue Boilermakers 24-5 1129 (4)

7. Kentucky Wildcats 23-6 1215 (6)

6. Kansas Jayhawks 23-5 1224 (5)

5. Auburn Tigers 25-4 1268 (3)

4. Duke Blue Devils 25-4 1306 (7)

3. Baylor Bears 24-5 1342 4 1st (10)

2. Arizona Wildcats 25-3 1360 (2)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 24-3 1504 46 1st (1)

