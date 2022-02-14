AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 15

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 14 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll: Week 15

Others Receiving Votes

Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Alabama Crimson Tide 16-9 80 (NR)

24. UConn Huskies 17-7 112 (24)

23. Arkansas Razorbacks 23-8 158 (NR)

22. Wyoming Cowboys 18-3 190 (NR)

21. Murray State Racers 21-2 290 (23)

20. Texas Longhorns 18-7 410 (20)

19. Michigan State Spartans 18-6 485 (17)

18. Ohio State Buckeyes 15-6 503 (16)

17. USC Trojans 21-4 554 (21)

16. Tennessee Volunteers 18-6 595 (19)

15. Wisconsin Badgers 19-5 631 (14)

14. Houston Cougars 20-4 700 (6)

13. UCLA Bruins 17-5 711 (12)

12. Illinois Fighting Illini 18-6 778 (13)

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders 19-6 858 (9)

10. Villanova Wildcats 19-6 911 (15)

9. Duke Blue Devils 21-4 1073 (7)

8. Providence Friars 21-2 1093 (11)

7. Baylor Bears 21-4 1148 (10)

6. Kansas Jayhawks 20-4 1151 (8)

5. Purdue Boilermakers 22-4 1163 (3)

4. Kentucky Wildcats 21-4 1350 (5)

3. Arizona Wildcats 22-2 1370 (4)

2. Auburn Tigers 23-2 1413 4 1st (1)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 21-2 1496 56 1st (2)

