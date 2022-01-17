AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 11

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 11 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 11

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. UConn Huskies 11-4 73 (NR)

24. Tennessee Volunteers 11-5 92(22)

23. Texas Longhorns 12-3 185 (21)

22. Loyola Chicago 13-2 193 (NR)

21. Providence Friars 14-2 350 (23)

20. Xavier Musketeers 13-3 427 (17)

19. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-4 465 (16)

18. Texas Tech Red Raiders 13-4 509 (19)

17. Illinois Fighting Illini 13-3 521 (25)

16. USC Trojans 14-2 618 (5)

15. Iowa State Cyclones 14-3 665 (15)

14. Michigan State Spartans 14-3 681 (10)

13. LSU Tigers 15-2 738 (12)

12. Kentucky Wildcats 14-3 804 (18)

11. Villanova Wildcats 13-4 908 (14)

10. Houston Cougars 15-2 1036 (11)

9. UCLA Bruins 11-2 1041 (3)

8. Wisconsin Badgers 14-2 1056 (13)

7. Kansas Jayhawks 14-2 1192 (9)

6. Duke Blue Devils 14-2 1205 (8)

5. Baylor Bears 15-2 1238 (1)

4. Purdue Boilermakers 14-2 1255 (7)

3. Arizona Wildcats 14-1 1320 (6)

2. Auburn Tigers 16-1 1482 (36 1st place) (4)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 14-2 1486 (25 1st place) (2)

