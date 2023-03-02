AOC’s Met Gala appearance likely violated law: House Ethics Chair

Socialist firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likely received “impermissible gifts” when she attended the 2021 Met Gala — and didn’t even pay for the infamous “Tax the Rich” dress she wore until congressional investigators reached out to her, a blistering House ethics report has found.

In the report made public Thursday, the Office of Congressional Ethics unanimously recommended the House Ethics Committee continue its investigation into the far-left New York Democrat’s attendance at the glitzy September 2021 shindig — and subpoena the designer who outfitted AOC in the couture gown.

The New York congresswoman made headlines when she arrived at the star-studded, $30,000-a-ticket Upper East Side event in the Brother Vellies dress designed by Aurora James and emblazoned with the words “Tax the Rich” in blood-red across the back.

However, two conservative groups filed ethics complaints against the “Squad” member last year, alleging that she flouted House rules by attending the gala.

While lawmakers are allowed to take free tickets to charity events directly from organizers, the complaints alleged the Met Gala didn’t apply since invitations were controlled by media conglomerate Conde Nast.





An Office of Congressional Ethics report found that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likely received “impermissible gifts” when she attended the 2021 Met Gala. Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Furthermore, one complaint stated, the gown constituted an impermissible gift because it was “directly related to AOC’s ‘position with the House’ as a highly visible and controversial Member.”

The 18-page OCE report noted a May 13, 2021 email addressed to Ocasio-Cortez which stated “Anna [Wintour] would be thrilled to have you and [AOC’s now- fiancé] Riley Roberts join us at the [Met Gala] this September, as guests of Vogue.”

In addition to the outfit, the OCE review found that AOC was given “a … handbag, shoes, and jewelry,” as well as “hair, makeup, transportation, and ready-room services.”

Roberts even received a bow tie and shoes for the splashy outing.

“While Rep. Ocasio-Cortez appears to have now paid for the rental value of the attire she wore to the Met Gala and for the goods and services she … received in connection with this September 2021 event, payment for these goods and services did not occur until after the OCE contacted her in connection with this review,” the report states.

“But for the OCE opening this review, it appears that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez may not have paid for several thousands of dollars’ worth of goods and services provided to her.”





Ocasio-Cortez didn’t pay for the rental of the “Tax the Rich” dress until after she was contacted by the OCE, according to the report. Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

According to the report, one of Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign staffers paid for the congresswoman’s hair and makeup in late February and mid-March 2022, respectively, days after the OCE began its probe on Feb. 22. The report also noted the staffer’s initial payment for the makeup on Feb. 24 was rejected, with the only explanation being that “other things took precedence.”

Meanwhile, AOC’s campaign was initially billed $2,283.93 on Sept. 19, 2021 for the dress and handbag rental as well as the shoes she wore to the gala. However, the next day, a modified bill was sent, with a new total of $990.76. The inventory noted that $1,000 had been knocked off the gown rental — reducing the cost from $1,300 to $300, another cost that the staffer “could not explain.”

Even with the discounts, the bill for the dress, handbag and shoes was not paid until March 9, 2022.

In a statement dated Feb. 27, AOC’s counsel, David Mitrani, insisted that the “unacceptable” delays in payment did not constitute a legitimate ethical failure.

“To the contrary, the record clearly shows that the Congresswoman always understood that she had to pay for these expenses personally – and she even worked with the undersigned counsel prior to the event to ensure that she complied with all applicable ethics rules,” Mitrani wrote.

The counsel concluded that the congresswoman’s team was “confident” the issue would be dismissed.