AOC steps away from Twitter over ‘negativity,’ vows return

If you can’t stand the heat, delete the app.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Monday night she would take a break from Twitter, citing anxiety caused by negative comments on the platform.

The “Squad” member made the announcement in response to an Instagram user who pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez had not posted anything on either her personal or official Twitter page since last week.

“When will you come back to twitter?? You’re missed,” the user wrote AOC on the lawmaker’s Instagram Story.

“That’s so funny you bring that up,” Ocasio-Cortez replied. “Yeah, when I got COVID, I turned off all my devices, which means I wasn’t really on social media that much or anything like that.”

She then revealed that when she logged back on, Twitter would make her feel unwell.

“So I mean, literally, I would go to open the app and I almost felt like, anxious,” Ocasio-Cortez explained. “People kind of fight and gossip and all this other stuff so much, but – and there’s a lot of negative, negativity on there – but I’ll be back. Don’t worry.”

Ocasio-Cortez has not posted a tweet of her own to her personal account since Jan. 12. The last post from her official account was a commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day last week.

The far-left lawmaker tested positive for the coronavirus last month, just one week after she was spotted vacationing in Florida — where she was spotted without a face covering several times.

Social media breaks are recommended by mental health experts as constant content consumption plays a large role in everyday life – and Ocasio-Cortez has taken them before.

In April 2019, the congresswoman “unplugged” for a few days to visit her family in Puerto Rico.

Immediately after, she took the opportunity to call out then-President Donald Trump after he agreed with her claims that the Department of Veteran Affairs “isn’t broken.”

“Just got back from a few (mostly) unplugged days visiting my abuela in PR, and I see the President is tweeting about me,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Just another day at the office!”

“I rep one of the strongest concentrations of veterans in NYC,” she continued. “The Bronx VA provides excellent care and community for our vets, who sing its praises. The way to improve VA care & reduce wait times (which can be shorter than priv care!) is by fully funding it – not privatizing it.”

Since being elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, Ocasio-Cortez has never shied away from speaking her opinion on social media – many times to critique those who disagree with her.

Last January, the progressive lawmaker accused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) of nearly having her “murdered” during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” she wrote to Cruz after he offered her an olive branch over concerns about stock trade restrictions on Robinhood. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

The tweet drew backlash from other Republican colleagues, who demanded Ocasio-Cortez apologize. She pointedly declined to do so when asked by The Post.

In November of last year, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted criticism of veteran political strategist James Carville for blaming the Democratic loss in the Virginia gubernatorial election on progressives’ “stupid wokeness.”

“Like the average audience for people seriously using the word ​’​woke​’​ in a 2021 political discussion are James Carville and Fox News pundits so that should tell you all you need to know​,” she wrote, adding: “​And before people disingenuously complain ‘woke’ is denigrating to older people, it’s actually pundits like Carville using terms like ‘woke’ to insult voters under 45 that’s denigrating.

“​Don’t wonder why youth turnout falls when Dems talk about them like this,” she added. “We need everyone​.”

In August 2019, Ocasio-Cortez took a keyboard swing at then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after an image of a group of young men wearing “Team Mitch” shirts groping and choking a cutout of her spread online.

“’Boys will be boys.’ Is that also the reason why you’ve chosen to block the Violence Against Women act too, @senatemajldr? It prevents dating partners w/ records of abuse + stalking women (also an early warning sign from many mass shooters) from obtaining a gun,” she tweeted.

AOC has also used Twitter to attack state leaders, such as Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks?” she tweeted after word of her Florida vacation circulated in late December. “If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here :)”

It was later revealed that DeSantis was taking time away from the public eye to care for his wife.

In September of last year, she slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the Lone Star State’s controversial abortion law.

“Sad that in 2021 I have to explain to a GOP Governor that: 1. “6 weeks pregnant” = 2 weeks late for your period 2. Periods are late all the time from stress, diet, etc. 3. Most people know their rapists,” she wrote. “But GOP want to have more control over your body than you do, so here we are.”

As a public figure, the congresswoman is prone to blowback from her tweets and has publicly admitted to blocking certain users for excessive harassment.

In 2019, she revealed had blocked fewer than 20 users at the time and it was “for harassment, not for political views.”

“While people have a right to say whatever they want, they do not have a right to force me to hear it,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “But free speech isn’t an entitlement to force someone to endure your harassment.”