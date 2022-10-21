AOC ripped for ‘mocking’ constituents with dance during town hall protest

Social media users blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for dancing to the beat of drumming protesters who crashed her town hall in Queens earlier this week, accusing her of disrespecting residents of her Bronx and Queens district.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was caught on camera getting her groove on Wednesday while demonstrators chanted “AOC has got to go” and held up signs denouncing the 33-year-old congresswoman at a town hall event.

“@AOC’s tantrums always reminded me of someone. Finally put my finger on it,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted on Thursday, mashing up footage of Ocasio-Cortez asking protesters to listen to her with a viral video from 2014 of a 3-year-old arguing with his mom.

Some Twitter users took offense at the “Squad” member cutting a rug during her interrupted town hall, saying the congresswoman was “mocking” her constituents.

AOC sat on the stage and danced as demonstrators chanted “AOC has got to go.” FNTV / FOX News

“She’s mocking her constituents because she’s never lived in her district, they didn’t put her in power, and she doesn’t answer to them,” Chadwick Moore, an editor at the Spectator World, said in a tweet.

“AOC dancing at protesters in her own district chanting ‘AOC has got to go’ is peak Pelosi performance. The crown can now be passed,” former Minnesota Democratic congressional candidate Johnny Akzam said in a tweet.

“AOC is actually mocking her constituents. She is drunk with power & narcissism. Sandy doesn’t care what they think. That’s why she laughs & dances it all off,” “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy said.

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez’s office dismissed the protesters, telling The Post late Thursday that “the disruptors at last night’s town hall are part of a far-right wing group that regularly protests at vaccine clinics, against LGBTQ rights, etc. They were not constituents.”

AOC’s congressional office says the protesters were not constituents. FNTV / FOX News

“We’re grateful that we were still able to have a meaningful dialogue, in spite of that group of outsiders,” the spokesperson added.

Ocasio-Cortez is heavily favored to win a third term in the deep-blue 14th Congressional District, which she carried with 70% of the vote in 2020.