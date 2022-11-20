AOC responds to Elon Musk’s poll to reinstate Trump’s Twitter, saying the ‘last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection’

Elon Musk issued a Twitter poll asking if Donald Trump’s account should be reinstated.

Trump was permanently suspended from the platform following the Capitol insurrection.

AOC issued a reminder about the “last time” Trump was on Twitter, which he “used to incite an insurrection.”

While Elon Musk tinkers with Twitter and teases the possible reinstatement of Donald Trump, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a public reminder of the violent insurrection incited by the former president during his last days on the platform.

Musk, whose takeover of the company has prompted hundreds of employee departures and resignations, issued a poll on Friday asking users whether they want the embattled former president back on the social media platform.

“Idk man, last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection, multiple people died, the Vice President of the United States was nearly assassinated, and hundreds were injured but I guess that’s not enough for you to answer the question. Twitter poll it is,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweeted response.

The New York Democrat added that the House January 6th Committee has “extensively covered how Trump’s use of Twitter played a critical role in the violence of that day.” She added video footage of former Vice President Mike Pence being escorted to an alternative location within the Capitol as rioters fought police and infiltrated the Capitol.

“Review their extensive work & ask yourself why a billionaire is toying w/ bringing back the person responsible for this,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Trump has been permanently suspended from the site since January 8, 2021, following the Capitol siege by Trump supporters.

Some 948 people have been criminally charged in the insurrection, and 450 have pleaded guilty. Several rioters and their attorneys blamed Trump for their involvement, saying the former president “asked us to go to the march on the 6th.”

