AOC reacts to Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony during ‘The Late Show’ appearance

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted to explosive new details about the Trump administration’s involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — calling them “stunning” in a Tuesday interview with Stephen Colbert.

“It was just stunning to understand and see the detail and the depth through which there was a consciousness of guilt,” Ocasio-Cortez told the host. “They knew that what they were doing was wrong.”

The congresswoman appeared as a guest on “The Late Show” hours after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed that Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows and other top Trump officials inquired about receiving presidential pardons concerning their involvement in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Hutchinson, an aide to Meadows, shared the new details during a hastily-scheduled Tuesday hearing held by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson talks during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol on June 28, 2022. AP

In her testimony, Hutchinson also revealed former President Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential SUV away from his Secret Service driver in a desperate effort to join his supporters on Jan. 6 — shouting, “I’m the f—ing president! Take me up to the Capitol now!”

Trump allegedly lunged at the Secret Service agent with his free hand, Hutchinson said.

Asked about the testimony, Ocasio-Cortez again called the allegations stunning.

“At the very end of this hearing you hear that Mark Meadows, the chief of staff to the president himself, asked for a pardon because he knew that he was breaking the law in order to seize power and undermine the democracy of the United States of America,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

“It is stunning, it is absolutely stunning. And that the president himself was willing to choke his own secret service in order to do so,” she said in near disbelief.