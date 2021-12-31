AOC pictured maskless in Miami Beach as Omicron cases soar

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has ditched the Big Apple for sunny south Florida, prompting supporters of the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, to hope she was “enjoying a taste of freedom.”

The far-left “Squad” member was pictured hoisting a cocktail and checking her phone ​with an unknown companion ​at a table outside of ​the ​Doraku Izakaya and Sushi​ restaurant in Miami Beach, according to images obtained by National Review and published late Thursday.

Ocasio-Cortez’s winter getaway comes as New York City is experiencing record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, with officials reporting more than 40,000 new infections on Thursday.

The city has also instituted strict mask and vaccine requirements for businesses.

​In ​F​lorida, which is also seeing a spike in COVID cases, ​DeSantis signed a bill last month preventing businesses from creating vaccine mandates unless employees can opt out.

The Team DeSantis Twitter account was quick to troll Ocasio-Cortez over her visit to the Sunshine State.

Ocasio-Cortez’s trip comes amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. National Review

​​”​Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership​,” read a post from late Thursday night.

“​P.S. We recommend the Rock Shrimp Roll and the Aoki Tai the next time you decide to dine in Miami. Cheers!​,” read a follow-up tweet.

In February, Ocasio-Cortez called on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to step down after he took his family on a trip to Cancun while Texas was in the throes of a deadly winter storm that knocked out power to millions.

“If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace,” she tweeted ​at the time. “Texans should continue to demand his resignation.”​

When Cruz​ mocked AOC for her comments about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., Ocasio-Cortez shot back.

“I don’t care what Cruz said at CPAC, but I do care that it appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone’s trunk and abandon his constituents again as they get slammed with $16,000 electrical bills​,” she wrote on Twitter. ​

National Review said the congresswoman’s office did not respond to requests for comment.