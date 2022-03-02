AOC-endorsed candidate Jessica Cisneros forces Texas runoff

​An immigration lawyer endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other far-left lawmakers have forced longtime South Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar into a runoff following Tuesday’s primary.

Neither Jessica Cisneros nor Cuellar, a critic of the Biden White House on immigration who is also pro-gun and anti-abortion, got more than the 50 percent required to avoid the May 24 showdown in the Lone Star State’s 28th Congressional District, which stretches from San Antonio’s eastern suburbs to the Mexican border.

With 99 percent percent of the ballots tabulated, Cuellar has 48.5 percent of the vote to Cisneros’ 46.8 percent, according to the Associated Press.

Cisneros, 28, who is also backed by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in addition to AOC and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), lost to Cuellar by 3.6 percentage points in the 2020 Democratic primary for the same seat.

Cuellar, seeking a ninth House term, ran afoul of progressives when he voted against codifying the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision into law.

Democratic U.S. congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros speaks during the Texas Primary on March 1, 2022 in Laredo, Texas.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (right) attends a rally with Democratic Congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros (left) on February 12, 2022.

Ocasio-Cortez, who traveled to Texas last month to stump for Cisneros, called Cuellar the “anti-choice Dem in a state where women & LGBTQ+ repo rights are under attack” in a tweet from Feb. 9.

“This district has only gotten bluer, too. It’s 2022. We really don’t have to settle for rock bottom. Vote @JCisnerosTX,” she said in the post.

Cuellar is also under scrutiny after the FBI raided his Laredo home and campaign office in January​ in connection with an investigation into ties between the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan and multiple US businessmen.





The congressman has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.