AOC channels Andrew Jackson on abortion pill: ‘ignore’ judge

Lefty darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants President Biden to evade a federal judge’s ruling against the abortion pill mifepristone — a move that could trigger a constitutional crisis.

“I believe that the Biden Administration should ignore this ruling,” AOC told an incredulous Anderson Cooper on CNN late Friday,

“The interesting thing, when it comes to a ruling, is that it relies on enforcement,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“It is up to the Biden administration to enforce, to choose, whether or not to enforce such a ruling,” she added — echoing Pres. Andrew Jackson, another defiant Democrat.

Jackson’s notorious refusal to enforce the Supreme Court’s 1832 recognition of the Cherokee Nation’s independence led to the horrors of the Trail of Tears when 15,000 Cherokee were forcibly driven from their ancestral homeland in Georgia.

“The justices themselves … are undermining their own enforcement,” the Queens congresswoman charged, by issuing decisions that leftists like herself disdain.

On Friday, District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee from Texas, ordered the FDA to halt its 20-year-old approval of mifepristone, a widely used abortion medication. The order was stayed pending an appeal.





President Joe Biden called the ruling of a Texas district judge a “political, ideological attack.” Getty Images





District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ruled that the abortion-causing drug mifepristone was improperly approved by the FDA in 2000. AP

“You know, the courts have the legitimacy, and they rely on the legitimacy of their rulings,” AOC said. “And what they are currently doing is engaged in an unprecedented and dramatic erosion of the legitimacy of the courts.”