AOC calls to ‘reform or do away with’ filibuster after SCOTUS EPA decision

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that the Senate should “reform or do away with” the legislative filibuster after the Supreme Court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate emissions from power plants without congressional approval.

“Catastrophic. A filibuster carveout is not enough,” Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrote in a tweet responding to the high court ruling in West Virginia v. EPA.

“We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet,” the “Squad” member added.

AOC’s office did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for clarification about whether she was referring to the filibuster or the Supreme Court itself.

However, in subsequent tweets, the Bronx and Queens lawmaker asked voters to call their senators and implore them to overhaul the procedure.

“The issue w/ ‘elect 2 Dems for Roe’ is it’s not clear that’s the #. We need to count votes,” she wrote. “Filibuster needs 51, but it’s not just Manchin & Sinema holding out. What to do? CALL YOUR DEM SENATOR + ask them to CLEARLY support an abolished or talking filibuster.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez renewed her call for the Senate to “reform or do away with” the legislative filibuster. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The progressive Democrat has repeatedly pushed for abolishing the filibuster as her party has struggled to pass sweeping legislation through the Senate due to the 60-vote legislative threshold.

Those efforts have largely been thwarted by moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

The two have consistently voiced opposition to doing away with the filibuster and as recently as Thursday, a Manchin spokesperson told The Post that the senator’s position “has not changed.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come after the Supreme Court ruled the Environmental Protection Agency can’t regulate emissions from power plants without congressional approval. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Earlier Thursday, President Biden indicated he would support eliminating the procedure in order to codify federal abortion protections in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Now we’re talking! Time for people to see a real, forceful push for it. Use the bully pulpit. We need more,” Ocasio-Cortez said, praising the president’s comments.

The New York Democrat’s posts came just minutes after the Supreme Court rolled back the EPA’s regulatory authority in a 6-3 decision.

Ocasio-Cortez urged her followers on Twitter to call Democratic senators and ask them to “support an abolished or talking filibuster.” Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority that “it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme.”

“A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body,” he added.