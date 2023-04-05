AOC accuses Trump of siccing violent followers on NYC judge

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused Donald Trump of siccing supporters “known to be violent” on the judge in his case and “publicly intimidating’’ the jurist himself.

The lefty congresswoman (D-NY) made the assertions in a tweet late Tuesday that included a clip of Trump’s remarks at Mar-a-Lago after his arraignment earlier in the day, in which the ex-prez called Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan “a Trump-hating judge with the Trump-hating wife and family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.”

AOC fired back on Twitter, “[Trump] is publicly intimidating a judge and pointing a spotlight on their family to his supporters – many of whom have admitted in court to committing violence in his name.

“He knows what he’s doing,” she added.

At Trump’s arraignment Tuesday, Merchan asked the 76-year-old former president and other potential witnesses not to make statements that could “incite violence or civil unrest,” after prosecutors raised a number of Trump’s recent social-media posts that showed “threatening rhetoric.”





Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused former President Donald Trump of siccing supporters on the judge in his case. Getty Images

The posts included an image shared by Trump on Truth Social that showed him wielding a bat aimed at the head of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who sought the indictment against the ex-president.

Even one of Trump’s lawyers, Joe Tacopina, has acknowledged the bat post was “ill-advised.”

In a statement on the “Today” show Wednesday morning, Tacopina also downplayed what the former president said about the judge in his Mar-a-Lago remarks.





Former President Donald Trump was hit with 34 felony charges. Steven Hirsch





Trump claimed Manhattan AG Alvin Bragg was a “criminal” and vigorously denied the charges during his speech Tuesday. AFP via Getty Images

Tacopina said Trump “has not done anything to try to incite violence” and was simply referencing a report about the judge’s family’s apparent ties to the Biden administration.

Trump was hit with 34 felonies Tuesday for an alleged scheme to undermine the 2016 presidential election by illegally reimbursing hush-money payments and writing them off as business expenses to help himself get elected.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released without bail by Merchan.

In his remarks Tuesday night, Trump claimed Bragg was a “criminal” and vigorously denied the charges.

“The only crime that I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” Trump said.