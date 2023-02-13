AOC accuses Christian Super Bowl ad of making ‘fascism look benign’

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under fire for claiming that Super Bowl ads meant to share Jesus Christ’s message of love were trying to “make fascism look benign.”

The Bronx and Queens “Squad” Democrat went on the attack late Sunday after two commercials were aired with the tagline “He Gets Us.”

“Something tells me Jesus would not spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign,” AOC wrote on Twitter.

The first ad that aired Sunday night urged viewers to be more childlike and featured kids of different races embracing each other. The other showed images of violent confrontations before displaying text reading: “Jesus loved the people we hate.”

“He gets us. All of us,” appeared at the end of both ads, which directed people to a website to learn more about Jesus’ teachings of “unconditional love” and compassion.

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet was met with a flurry of criticism on social media.

“Something tells me Jesus would take issue with at least some of the things you have said, done, and vote for/against,” responded Republican campaign consultant Nathan Wurtzel.

“When you get really mad at the ‘don’t hate people’ ad,” quipped National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin.

“But feel free to throw a tantrum that christians [sic] mention God,” one critic wrote.





The ads urged viewers to be childlike and to love their enemies. Twitter / @HeGetsUs

“Love your enemy equates to Fascism? You’re brilliant!” another wrote sarcastically with a laughing emoji.

Another said it was “sad” that people “spreading the word of God” were met with people who “have to find some way to be divisive about it.”

“You actually missed the mark on this one,” another person wrote, saying that the “ad was in opposition of the Christian nationalism that is eating away at our country,” rather than spreading it.





AOC didn’t spell out exactly how she thinks the ads “make fascism look benign.” AP

Another online critic asked the lawmaker: “Are you a theologian now? What can you not do?”

Others, meanwhile, questioned why it would matter who funded the ad as long as the message was not harmful.

“Did I misread the ad? I took away that we should at least try and stop hating each other and take a step back,” one person asked AOC. “What is wrong with that message regardless of who paid for it?”





The ads shared the message of loving your enemies. Twitter / @HeGetsUs

The “He Gets Us” website says the campaign is “not ‘left’ or ‘right’ or a political organization of any kind. We’re also not affiliated with any particular church or denomination.

“We simply want everyone to understand the authentic Jesus as he’s depicted in the Bible — the Jesus of radical forgiveness, compassion, and love.”

However, the campaign’s funders include David Green, the co-founder of Hobby Lobby, which successfully argued before the Supreme Court that it had the right to deny contraceptive coverage to its employees on religious grounds.





“He Gets Us” claims its ad blitz is “not ‘left’ or ‘right’ or a political organization of any kind.” AP

Campaign spokesperson Jason Vanderground told CNN this past weekend the group wanted to air Super Bowl ads because the big game “fits with our target audience really well.”

“We’re trying to get the message across to people who are spiritually open, but skeptical,” he said.

“We think Jesus is a big deal and we want to make a big deal out of it. What better way to do that than to put him in the biggest cultural moment that we have the entire year?”

The campaign spent about $20 million to spread the message of Christianity to the biggest US TV audience of the year.

With Post wires