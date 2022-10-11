Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Miles Teller In ‘The Gorge’ At Apple and Skydance – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: In what is turning into one of the more hotter projects in town, Skydance’s The Gorge starring Miles Teller, looks to have found its distributor and Teller’s co-star. Sources tell The Hamden Journal, Apple Original Films have come on to the pic with SAG Award-winner Anya Taylor-Joy set to star alongside Miles Teller in the genre-bending love story. Scott Derrickson is on board to direct with Zach Dean penning the script, which he sold on spec to Skydance last year. In addition to starring, Teller will serve as executive producer on the film.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing alongside Crooked Highway’s Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, as well as Zach Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Greg Goodman.

Plot details are being kept under wraps other then it being described as a high-action, genre-bending love story.

The project gained some serious momentum this summer when Teller began eyeing it as his next film following the global success of his summer tentpole Top Gun: Maverick. Derrickson had been previously attached but was also weighing other projects following the success of one of the years biggest horror films The Black Phone but once Teller committed to the film, Derrickson was quick to name it his next directing job and the project was fast-tracked by Skydance.

Given Apple and Skydance’s first-look partnership, the studio looked to be in pole position to land the film and once Taylor-Joy signed on, Apple was quick to make it official.

The film will join feature films including The Greatest Beer Run Ever, from director Peter Farrelly that stars Zac Efron, now streaming Apple TV+; Ghosted, a high-concept romantic action adventure film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and directed by Dexter Fletcher; and The Family Plan, the recently announced new action-comedy starring Mark Wahlberg.

The film marks the latest collaboration for Skydance and Teller following his leading role in Top Gun: Maverick. Skydance and screenwriter Dean also recently collaborated on The Tomorrow War.

As for Taylor-Joy, she was most recently seen in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam. Next up for the Queen’s Gambit star is the dark comedy The Menu, which also stars Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. The film recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. She recently wrapped production on the highly-anticipated Furiosa, a spin-off pic from George Miller, which is based on the character from Mad Max: Fury Road. She is also set to voice Princess Peach in Universal and Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie. She is repped by CAA, Kat Gosling at The Way and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson, McGinnis Ryan.