Anya Taylor-Joy Consumes Capitalism in Adam McKay-Produced Culinary Thriller

Our communal chef fantasies take a turn to the dark side with comedy-thriller “The Menu.”

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Margot, a skeptical diner accompanying her partner Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) to an elite restaurant tucked away on a remote island. The tasting menu, curated by a famed chef played by Ralph Fiennes, has surprising delicacies in store for the guests who may or may not be trapped. A teaser for the film already hinted at the underbelly of a lavish yet mysterious meal. “The Menu” is set to premiere in theaters November 18 from Searchlight Pictures after world-premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

More from IndieWire

Mega-producer Adam McKay is behind the film, with “Succession” director and executive producer Mark Mylod helming the feature. Screenwriters Will Tracy (a writer on “Succession” as well as “John Oliver”) and Seth Reiss (writing supervisor on “Seth Meyers”) penned the film, and Betsy Koch also co-produces along with McKay.

“The Menu” additionally stars Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, and John Leguizamo.

McKay previously told IndieWire that the mission behind his production company, Hyperobject Industries, is to reflect the current muddled state of America. “Our whole company is geared toward the idea that we’re in a fracturing moment,” McKay said. “What does it mean for storytelling?”

Citing his spotlight on exaggerated wealth in “Succession” and now “The Menu,” McKay continued, “The key to all of it is income inequality. If we could really solve that, it will solve our political problems and the climate crisis as well. That’s my soapbox.”

IndieWire recently spoke to Mark Mylod about his work on 2022 Emmy nominee “Succession” in terms that could apply to the privilege on display in “The Menu.” “Anytime we can see our characters’ wealth and privilege does not protect them,” he said of the HBO series’ ensemble, “that they still get caught in the rain, that they still get caught in traffic jams, that sometimes they can’t hide from the sun, the glaring overhead midday, sun, that’s a good tool for us.”

Story continues

Lead star Taylor-Joy rounds out her diverse array of upcoming films with this year’s star-studded “Amsterdam,” directed by David O. Russell, and upcoming “Mad Max Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa.”

Watch the trailer for “The Menu” below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.