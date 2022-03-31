Anubhav Chopra Set As Lead Writer On Indonesian Series ‘Dirty Laundry’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Indonesian media company SinemArt has set Indian writer and director Anubhav Chopra as the lead scribe on its upcoming web series Dirty Laundry.

A room staffed with local Indonesian writers is now being assembled for the project, which is a crime/action drama. Plot details are being kept under-wraps.

Chopra’s credits include being the co-creator of Netflix Docu-series House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. He has more than a decade of experience in the business having started his journey as an assistant director on Don 2 and then Zindagi na Milegi Dobara. He has also served as first assistant director on films such as The Sky Is Pink, Dil Bechara, Rajma Chawal, and The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, and has worked on more than 250 commercials.

SinemArt is a key player in Indonesia’s entertainment industry. Founded 19 years ago, the company has been behind more than 250 television series with tens of thousands of hours produced. Its film division has created 20 feature to date. Lintang Pramudya Wardhani of Goodscript will serve as lead creative on Dirty Laundry on behalf of SinemArt.

Anubhav is represented by international talent management agency Tulsea.

“When episodic content development began in earnest in India about five years ago, everyone was aware of the potential and talent of Indian screenwriters and there’s obviously been a steep learning curve,” commented Tulsea partner Datta Dave. “As other markets now ramp up, Tulsea clients are finding opportunities to take their experience and help rooms in other countries.”

“We look forward to working with experienced talent from Tulsea to create an exciting show for the Indonesian market,” added David Suwarto, CEO, Sinemart.