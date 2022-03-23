Antony Blinken says Russia is guilty of war crimes

Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine by repeatedly and intentionally killing civilians, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday — leveling Washington’s first formal accusation against Vladimir Putin’s military.

“We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities,” Blinken said in a statement. “Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded.”

Blinken specifically cited Russia’s airstrike on a maternity ward in Mariupol, as well as the destruction of a theater in the southern port city that was being used as a civilian bomb shelter — and marked with the word “children” in large Russian letters.

This satellite image shows the Mariupol Drama Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, where hundreds of people were sheltering and which Russian forces destroyed. Maxar Technologies via AP

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol on March 9, 2022. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

“Putin’s forces used these same tactics in Grozny, Chechnya and Aleppo, Syria, where they intensified their bombardment of cities to break the will of the people,” Blinken said.

“Based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Blinken said. “Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources.”

“The U.S. government will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information we gather with allies, partners, and international institutions and organizations, as appropriate,” he added. “We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions.”

Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama destroyed by an airstrike in Mariupol on March 16, 2022. EPA/Donetsk Regional Civil-Militar

The International Criminal Court in The Hague opened an investigation into accusations of war crimes in Ukraine days after the Russian invasion began, and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan visited Ukraine on a fact-finding mission last week.

Neither Russia nor the US recognizes the ICC’s jurisdiction.

Blinken’s statement was released as he was en route to Brussels with President Joe Biden for a summit with NATO leaders to discuss a further response to the Russian invasion.

Beth Van Schaack, ambassador at large for global criminal justice, speaks during a briefing on March 23, 2022. Reuters

Some 1,000 people found shelter at the Mariupol Drama Theater, where they found food, aid and medication. AZOV Media

“We have all seen really horrific images and accounts of the expansive and unrelenting attacks on civilians and civilian sites being conducted by Russian forces in Ukraine,” Beth Van Schaack, State Dept. Ambassador at Large for Global Criminal Justice, said at a press briefing Wednesday. “There have been numerous credible reports of hospitals, schools, theaters, etc. being intentionally attacked, as well as indiscriminate attacks.

“Russian forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, other elements of the critical civilian infrastructure,” she added.

The State Department expects the civilian death toll in Ukraine to number in the thousands, Van Schaack said.

Refugees gather at the Mariupol Drama Theater after fleeing their homes during shellings by Russian forces.

AZOV Media

A map showing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I think it’s incredibly important to shed a light on what’s happening within Ukraine so that the people of Ukraine understand that the world knows what they are suffering,” she said.

Asked whether the Secretary of State believed Vladimir Putin himself was a war criminal, Van Schaack replied, “I think that’s a question that’s left to a court of law.”