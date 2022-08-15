Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel the only managers to miss referees briefing

Head Coachs’ Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea square up to each other after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur scores a goal to make it 1-1 during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur – Robin Jones/Getty Images

Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, the warring coaches from Sunday’s battle of Stamford Bridge, were the only two who did not attend the pre-season briefing laid on for the 20 Premier League managers by the referees’ organisation.

The Premier League encourages all managers to attend one of the two briefings by the referee’s body – Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) – so that they can be told any law changes or parts of the law that referees will be focussing on in the forthcoming season, as well as ask questions. There are two identical briefings held, one in the north and another in London for those based in the south.

Tuchel and Conte were notable by their absence and neither men sent an assistant in his place. Sources have indicated that Conte was ill on the date of the southern briefing and was unable to attend. The club sent a letter to PGMOL to apologise.

Both managers were dealt red cards for their confrontation that followed a handshake after Sunday’s match in which Tuchel seemed to hold on to his opposite number provocatively and both will serve touchline bans.

They had also clashed during the game. Afterwards Tuchel launched a wide-ranging criticism of Anthony Taylor, and has suggested he does not want him to referee Chelsea game in the future.

The Football Association are investigating Tuchel’s remarks and there is also dismay at the conduct of the two managers during the game. PGMOL, which is owned by the Premier League, the FA and the Football League, has tried to speak directly to managers about the challenges facing referees and explaining the rationale behind their interpretation of the law, on-field and with Var. It is understood that Tuchel did attend a separate PGMOL briefing for the Chelsea squad. The organisation performs the same service for all 20 clubs before the season starts.

Issues at the managers’ briefings last month included penalising players more heavily for time-wasting with an emphasis on keeping the ball in play longer than last season’s average – just 55 mins 7 secs across all 380 Premier League games. Taylor booked Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on Sunday for taking too much time to release the ball.

The major organisations in the game, the Premier League, FA and EFL have also come together to promote better supporter behaviour at games after a number of incidents at the end of last season. Last month a joint statement with the Football Supporters’ Association called upon fans to resist pitch invasions and using smoke grenades and emphasised the role of managers and players in promoting better behavour.

It said: “We are working with clubs to highlight the important role that fans, clubs, players and coaches all have to play in helping to create a safe environment.”