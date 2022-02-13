Antonio Brown was at Super Bowl 56, sitting in the front row with Ye

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Antonio Brown, the eccentric and mercurial wide receiver, was back in the spotlight at the Super Bowl even though he was watching from the stands.

A year after winning a Super Bowl ring with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown was sitting next to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the Los Angeles Rams battled the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s a different experience,’’ Brown told USA TODAY Sports.

In front-row seats behind the Rams’ bench, Brown and Ye alternately wore hooded black masks that covered their heads. Brown also wore his gaudy Super Bowl ring and held it up when he was shown on the video scoreboard.

During the game, Brown spent as much time looking at his phone as the field.

When Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an injury in the second quarter, a fan yelled, “Hey, AB, can you suit up?’’

Brown did not respond, and it’s unclear if he’ll get another chance to play in the NFL.

The Buccaneers released Brown after he refused to play and left the field in the third quarter of the Bucs’ game against the New York Jets on Jan. 2.

Antonio Brown, Kanye West and North West attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Apparently, he and Ye had seen enough after the halftime show, at which point they left their seats and, according to a stadium employee who said he was not authorized to speak to the media, left the stadium.

Earlier in the day on his Instagram account, Brown posted video in which he was wearing a Bengal-striped sweater and black pants.

“Empowering the next generation, looking for the next superhero,’’ he wrote. “Amazing community event, thanks to everyone who came out. Thank you to Hollywood Pal for bringing everyone out as we continue to inspire one another.’’

Hollywood Pal apparently referred to the Hollywood Police Activities League.

He also posted video Sunday of what appeared to be a church service.

