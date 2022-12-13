Antonio Brown, suspect in murder of Atlanta grandmother, allegedly stole vodka before home break-in

The man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death inside her Atlanta home was reportedly intoxicated and stole a bottle of vodka from a liquor store before the killing.

Antonio Brown, 23, allegedly walked out of a nearby package store with a bottle of vodka before hopping the fence into the affluent gated community in Buckhead where police say he slaughtered Eleanor Bowles in a botched carjacking Saturday.

Brown tried to buy a $20 bottle of Absolut Vodka from Buckhead’s Best Wine & Spirits around 11:30 a.m., but was turned away because “he was already intoxicated,” according to a police report obtained by The Post.

A store employee told police that he then “snatched” the bottle and walked out of the store on Northside Parkway NW. She said staffers tried to stop him, but he was acting “aggressive.”

The employee said Brown was known by locals and was “always under the influence.” She said she and others believed he was homeless, according to the report.

Antonio Brown was arrested Monday and charged with murder, aggravated battery, possession of a knife, elder abuse and hijacking a motor vehicle. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

About a half hour after the shoplifting, Brown entered the community where Bowles lived, broke into her home and allegedly stabbed the grandmother multiple times in the garage, officials said.

Brown was trying to steal Bowles’ 2021 Lexus RS350 when she interrupted, police believe.

He is accused of stabbing her to death and taking off in the car, which was recovered later that night.

Bowles’ lifeless body was found in her garage by her son several hours later around 5:30 p.m., police said.

He was coming to visit his mother for the holidays when he made the heartbreaking discovery.

Eleanor Bowles, 77, was found hours after the slaying by her son. gofundme

“I was on my way to visit her for the holidays and got to her a few hours too late,” Michael Bowles told FOX 5. “Finding her like that is something that will be with me forever. What happened to her was her worst nightmare. It’s most people’s worst nightmare.”

Brown was arrested Monday and charged with murder, aggravated battery, possession of a knife, elder abuse and hijacking a motor vehicle. He was booked into Fulton County jail.