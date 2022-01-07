Antonio Brown says ‘Brady is the general manager’ of Buccaneers

On a Full Send Podcast episode released Friday, Antonio Brown had some words about his former team – more specifically, Tom Brady.

“Brady is the general manager,” Brown said . “He’s the guy my agent made the contract with, he’s the middleman and politician. I talked to Tom and he knows I’m not going to play.”

Brady told reporters Sunday that the team loves and cares about Brown deeply and that “everyone should be compassionate and empathetic” towards the receiver.

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back,” Brown continued. “Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend. Why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

These comments come a day after the NFL Players Association announced they would investigate Brown’s claims that Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians and the organization are trying to “cover up” incidents of mismanagement, which led to Brown’s abrupt exit from the Buccaneers’ game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Bucs QB Tom Brady played a key role in getting Antonio Brown to Tampa.

