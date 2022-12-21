Antonio Brown no longer facing domestic violence charge, arrest warrant after police standoff outside house

Antonio Brown is no longer a wanted man, according to a notice of termination of prosecution that was filed by the Florida State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was issued on Dec.1 for misdemeanor battery domestic violence.

Police were looking to arrest Brown since then. According to the notice, Brown will not need to appear for “any further proceedings in this matter.”

The police report alleged that Brown threw a shoe at a woman and struck her in the ponytail. Before police arrived, Brown also reportedly threw the woman’s belongings out of the house.

Now, the attorney’s office says that after review, “the charge contained therein is dismissed and prosecution is terminated.”

This news comes after Brown was reportedly hiding out in his Tampa home while police attempted to get him to come out and be arrested. Though police reportedly told Brown they were “not going anywhere” until he came out, they eventually left and declared the situation an “active investigation.”

Brown, 34, won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He said in May that he didn’t plan to play in 2022.

He made his last NFL appearance on Jan. 2, when he made a dramatic exit from the Buccaneers’ Week 17s game against the New York Jets in New Jersey.

After getting into an argument on the sideline, Brown took off his uniform and threw his undershirt to the crowd while walking off the field and into the tunnel.

He also called out then-head coach Bruce Arians and the organization for allegedly covering up his ankle injury before he was released a few weeks later.

Prior to that, Brown requested a trade from the Steelers after the 2018 season and landed with the Oakland Raiders in the 2019 preseason. He was cut from the team prior to the start of the season.

The New England Patriots signed him days later, then released him a few weeks later amid accusations of sexual misconduct and allegedly sending threatening text messages to one of his accusers.