Antonio Brown’s penchant for antics reared its head once more on Sunday, and it has cost him his job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Less than two weeks after the end of his three-game suspension for using a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine card, the Buccaneers wide receiver removed his uniform, pads and more Sunday before leaving the field of play topless in the middle of the third quarter as his team trailed the New York Jets.

Coach Bruce Arians said Brown won’t be part of the team going forward.

“He is no longer a Buc,” he told reporters after the game. “That’s the end of the story.”

Pressed for more information about the incident, Arians said he would not talk about Brown and reiterated he was no longer a member of the Buccaneers.

Brown spoke with fellow receiver Mike Evans before removing his jersey. Buccaneers staffers and others on the sideline appeared confused as Brown stripped. Brown then threw his undershirt into the MetLife Stadium crowd and did jumping jacks before signaling to the fans in the end zone on his walk to the tunnel.

The Buccaneers offered no immediate update on Brown’s availability for the rest of the game.

Brown settled an accusation of sexual harassment and has a long history of clashes with his past teams. Upon signing the troubled wideout last season, Arians voiced that Brown would be on a short leash.

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After Brown’s suspension, coach Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers welcomed the four-time All-Pro back to aid an injured receiving corps.

“We were talking on old experiences with Antonio,” Arians told NBC Sports last week. “When he came back to us, he was a model citizen. There was a new history. I really loved the way he tried to fit in, worked his way in and gave us everything he had to go to the Super Bowl. My whole attitude on him changed. I saw him trying to be a better human being.”

Quarterback Tom Brady, who has advocated for Brown in the past, targeted the receiver five times on Sunday. Brown had three catches for 26 yards, one week after he caught 10 passes for 101 yards.

Le’Veon Bell, Brown’s teammate with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of their careers, said he texted Brown after the game.

“Obviously, some bad decision-making at times,” the running back told reporters.

Without Brown, Brady led the Buccaneers on a last-minute drive with no timeouts to take the lead and complete a signature comeback victory, 28-24.

