Antonio Brown goes on Twitter rant after exposing himself in Dubai hotel pool

Notorious NFL star Antonio Brown went on a Twitter tirade Saturday in response to an exclusive Post report about him exposing himself to guests at a swanky Dubai hotel.

“It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me,” the embattled Pro Bowl wide receiver tweeted.

“Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”

Brown was caught on video May 14 shoving his bare buttocks into the face of a stunned woman in an outdoor swimming pool at Armani Hotel Dubai — and then lifting his penis out of the water and whipping it in her direction, as wide-eyed vacationers watched in shock.

Brown’s Twitter tirade came hours after a Post article about his antics. AB84/Twitter

Video footage obtained by The Post shows Brown, 34, way too close for comfort to the woman, who initially laughed off the attention but quickly swam away to escape the controversial gridiron great.

However, Brown insisted he did nothing wrong.

“Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks,” he tweeted. “If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female’. Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”

The embattled NFL star called out the press on social media. Getty Images

Two eyewitnesses told The Post that Brown continued to flaunt his private parts several times after the recording ended, rudely asking the woman: “You want it?”

The sources said the woman appeared visibly upset and was later spotted inside the hotel yelling and complaining to others about the incident.

Brown, now an NFL free agent and aspiring rap artist, was in the United Arab Emirates to see his buddy, former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., fight an exhibition in Abu Dhabi and perform as the boxer walked into the ring.

The seven-time Pro Bowler shocked the NFL world in January when he abandoned Tom Brady and rest of the then-defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game with the Jets that they eventually pulled out in the final seconds.

Brown exposed himself to the woman, and was later kicked out of the hotel. New York Post

When asked if he condoned stripping in the pool and exposing himself, Brown texted a reporter Saturday: “do what u got to do p—y u white boys dead already.”

His reps did not return messages.