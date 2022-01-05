Antonio Brown calls Mike Zimmer the ‘best of the best,’ says he can fix Vikings

Troubled wideout Antonio Brown has an idea of how to get business booming again for a Minnesota Vikings team that will miss the playoffs for a second straight season.

“I would love to have an opinion to tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and their defense, but man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going,” Brown said on Cameo. “So, SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He’s the best of the best. You guys are in good hands.”

Brown has been all over headlines recently after pulling off his jersey and shirt during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets, before walking off the field and leaving his teammates on Sunday.

He still hasn’t officially been released from his contract, but at the post-game press conference, Bucs coach Bruce Arians told media members Brown was “no longer a Buc.”

Brown never offered his services as part of the solution, but we could all imagine how deadly a receiving corps of Brown, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen would be.

And then common sense sets in and makes you realize it’s probably not worth it.