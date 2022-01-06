Antonio Brown attacks Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, gets released

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at the team following his bizarre exit from Sunday’s game. Brown released text messages Thursday in which he attacked Tom Brady, Bruce Arians and Alex Guerrero.

The team decided those messages were the final nail in the coffin, and will release Brown on Thursday.

Brown posted various text exchanges on Instagram and Twitter. The main one accused Guerrero, Brady’s trainer, of charging Brown $100,000 and then not working with him. Brown added a message to that post directed at Brady.

Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero in a post on Instagram. (Image via @AB on Instagram)

The texts — which Brown claimed are between Brown and Guerrero — tell a different story. Brown asked Guerrero for $50,000 since the two will no longer work together. Guerrero responded saying he understood, and that he was willing to send the money to Brown. The original message Brown sent out also featured the routing number and account number for his bank account. Brown deleted that message.

Brown also sent out an exchange reportedly featuring Arians. In the text exchange, the two discuss playing in Week 17. Brown mentioned his ankle injury in the message. Following Sunday’s game, Arians claimed he did not know about Brown’s injury.

Brown also posted a photoshopped image of the “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” movie cover. In the image, Brown’s head is photoshopped on Macaulay Culkin’s head. Arians and Brady portray the sticky bandits in the image.

Antonio Brown is Macaulay Culkin, apparently. (Image via @AB on Instagram)

After all that, Brown released a tweet saying his teammates, including Brady, have been good to him.

Brown blamed the team for mishandling the situation.

Antonio Brown quits on Bucs, claims he was injured

Brown created a stir Sunday when he took off his uniform, threw items into the stands and walked off the field during the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets. Arians claimed Brown was no longer a member of the team following the contest.

A day after the game, Brown claimed he was too injured to play, but the Buccaneers tried to force him back into the game. Arians said he was not aware of Brown’s injury.

Brown escalated the situation Wednesday, releasing a lengthy statement through his agent alleging the Bucs injected him with a “dangerous” painkiller. Brown also claimed a coach said Brown would be cut if he didn’t play.

The NFLPA will investigate the situation. Brown will not be punished by the NFL for his actions in Sunday’s contest, which the Buccaneers won 28-24.

The Buccaneers initially delayed Brown’s release, but finally cut ties with Brown on Thursday.