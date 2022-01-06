If you thought the Antonio Brown saga couldn’t get any weirder, you were wrong.

A social-media influencer who once licked a toilet seat on an airplane in an effort to get COVID (I have never been closer to retiring than in this precise moment) claims that Brown snuck her into his hotel room in New Jersey on Saturday night, in violation of the team’s COVID protocol.

Someone named Ava Louise contends that she and Brown had sex in his room at the Jersey City, New Jersey Westin hotel, and that Brown ranted about the league’s COVID protocols. He allegedly said “f–k the NFL” repeatedly.

He also allegedly said, “I can’t wait for you to see what I do tomorrow. I can’t wait for you to see me tomorrow.” Some are interpreting that as foreshadowing of his sideline outburst and exit. However, it’s just as likely (if not more likely) that he was boasting about what he planned to do in the game, catching footballs and scoring touchdowns and whatnot.

Obviously, this is just her version of the events. And given that the Buccaneers have released Brown, there’s nothing they can do about it at this point. However, it’s just another example of how Brown continues to be a lightning rod for all sorts of unusual antics — the likes of which we’ve never seen before, and hopefully will never see again.

If anyone is considering adding him for a playoff run, buyer beware.

Antonio Brown allegedly broke COVID protocol by sneaking date into hotel originally appeared on Pro Football Talk