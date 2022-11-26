Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened – The Hamden Journal

Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character.

“Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch.”

Banderas said that he would like to see his Uncharted costar Tom Halland behind the mask.

“I did Uncharted with him, and he’s so energetic and fun, and he’s got this spark too,” Banderas said. “Why not?”

Back in 2016, director Jonás Cuarón announced he was working on a Zorro reboot starring Gael García Bernál.

Although there are no concrete plans to bring back Zorro in its iteration with Banderas as of now, the character has been at the center of multiple television projects. Earlier this year, the CW had ordered six scripts for a female-led reimagination of the story. The classic masked vigilante character hailed from filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, writer-director Rebecca Rodriguez, Sean Tretta (Mayans M.C.), Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate and CBS Studios.

Wilmer Valderrama also teased a new show he was working on for Disney+ teasing on The Drew Barrymore Show in May of this year, “This will be a Zorro for this generation. And it’ll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it’ll be grounded in authenticity.”