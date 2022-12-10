Anti-Tesla Investors Hit The Jackpot

Anti-Tesla Investors Hit The Jackpot

by

This is an exceptional year for investors who have bet on Tesla’s short-term stock market crash. 

The electric vehicle maker is one of the shortest companies on Wall Street. Short selling stock is a bet that the price will drop.

The Model Y maker is having one of its worst years in a long time. The macroeconomic environment is uncertain: the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation which is at its highest in 40 years, the energy crisis in Europe, the resurgence of covid-19 in China, all raise questions about growth.