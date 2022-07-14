Anthony Weiner spotted in New York after ex-wife Huma Abedin reportedly begins dating Bradley Cooper

Disgraced New York politician Anthony Weiner stepped out for a bike ride around New York City Wednesday following reports his estranged wife, Huma Abedin, is dating Oscar-winning actor Bradley Cooper.

Taking the news in stride while also plugging his new podcast career, Weiner tweeted a link to a new episode and wrote, “I love celebrity gossip as much as the next fella, but in case you need to catch up on ‘Keys to the City,’ here ya go.”

He also showed more love to his ex by re-tweeting another big announcement as Freida Pinto signed on to star as Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide in a TV adaption of her bestselling memoir, “Both/And, A Life in Many Worlds.”

Weiner and Abedin married in 2010 but separated in 2016 after one of his many sexting scandals.

The catalyst to the end of their marriage was a suggestive photo he sent to a woman showing their son in bed in the background. The following month, it was revealed Weiner had sent sexually suggestive images to a minor. He was later charged with transferring obscene material to a minor and served 15 months in prison.

Weiner, wearing a green T-shirt and loose khaki shorts, climbed aboard a Citi Bike for a casual ride around Manhattan. The 57-year-old former politician wore earbuds and laced up a pair of sneakers for an afternoon in pursuit of endorphins.

Abedin is reportedly dating Academy Award-winning actor Bradley Cooper after meeting through their mutual friend, Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Pinto’s Freebird Films production company, through Entertainment One, landed the first-look deal for the TV adaption of Abedin’s memoir, according to Deadline.

“It was clear from our very first conversation that they have a vision and a passion about bringing a life filled with unexpected adventures to the world in a way that is true to who I hope to remain always — defiantly optimistic,” Abedin added on Instagram.

Pinto is also set to executive produce with her producing partner Emily Verellen and Abedin.

“We thought we knew Huma’s story — the woman behind the scenes and, then, reluctantly in front of the camera — when her own life hit the news,” Pinto told the publication. “Then, we read her memoir and were stunned by her candor, generosity, warmth, intelligence and the way that her childhood, faith and family have so authentically woven through her whole life.”

Clinton’s former chief of staff first published the book in November and explores the “the power of family, of friendship, of commitment” as well as “the feelings of love, loss, betrayal, trauma, re-birth” following the end of her marriage to Weiner.

She’s since moved on and has been “seeing the A-lister” for several months, according to Page Six.

“Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet,” their insider added. “Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.”

The source added that “Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

Page Six reports that the two arrived together at the Met Gala in May but split up for the red carpet.

Huma Abedin attended The 2022 Met Gala, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2022, in New York City. Bradley Cooper reportedly walked the red carpet separately from his date. Mike Coppola

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin attended the Met Gala in May and are reportedly dating. John Shearer

“They are perfect for each other,” the source said. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

Cooper and Abedin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Cooper was previously in a relationship with model Irina Shayk , with whom he shares a daughter, Lea De Seine.

Her political career with Clinton began in 1996 when she was an intern in the first lady’s office. She rose to be a top aide in Clinton’s various offices and served as vice chair for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign .

Abedin and Weiner were married in 2010, have one child and separated in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Weiner served 15 months in prison, and divorce proceedings are ongoing.

He previously represented New York’s 9th Congressional District from January 1999 until June 2011. Weiner infamously resigned from office after it became publicly known that he sent a lewd image to a woman and later admitted to exchanging “messages and photos of an explicit nature with about six women.”

Weiner attempted to regain his political status in 2013 with a New York City mayoral run, but it was then revealed he was sending explicit photos to a young woman while using the fake name “Carlos Danger.”

Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin arrive at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2016, in New York. Timothy A. Clary/AFP

His scandals snowballed from there, and he ultimately landed in prison for sending a 15-year-old girl sexually explicit texts. He was ordered to register as a sex offender when he was released from custody in 2019.

Terrestrial radio legend turned satellite broadcasting pioneer Howard Stern announced last month that he would pick his buddy, Bradley Cooper, as his running mate when he runs for president in 2024.

Stern, who has been a vocal champion for Cooper through the years, said the Oscar winner would “bring in the female vote like you wouldn’t believe.”

He announced his potential presidential run in June on his self-titled SiriusXM show following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade .

“I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now,” Stern said, sentiments he echoed late last year following his comments on Aaron Rodgers’ anti-vaccination controversy.

“I think I’m going to run for president. I think I’m running the country,” he said in November.

“If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him,” co-host Robin Quivers said, to which Stern responded, “I’ll beat his a–.”

The “Private Parts” star ran in New York’s 1994 gubernatorial race on the Libertarian Party ticket and earned a spot on the first ballot. He ultimately withdrew his candidacy when, as part of the requirements for the final ballot, he refused to disclose his finances.