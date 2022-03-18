Anthony Volpe soaks up big-league experience; Isiah Kiner-Falefa makes strong first impression

BRADENTON, Fla. — Anthony Volpe isn’t playing it cool. The Yankees 20-year-old top prospect is excited running out onto the field with big leaguers and it’s obvious from his smile. His smooth fielding and even his one at-bat (a strikeout looking) made it clear he’s not far away from belonging with them.

But, for now, the Yankees’ top pick in the 2019 draft out of New Jersey is just enjoying the moment and trying to soak up as much as he can.

“I think it’s an awesome learning experience. …. I think just being in the dugout, the first couple innings when I wasn’t playing, just trying to be a sponge, opening my ears as often as I can,” Volpe said after the Bombers 4-3 loss to the Pirates at LECOM Park. “And I think I learned a lot today and I hope to learn a lot from here on out.”

The Yankees are counting on it. Scheduled to start the season in Double-A, Volpe is probably at least a year away from the big leagues, but he figured prominently in the Bombers’ plans for the big league club this winter. They decided to veer away from the big-ticket shortstops, because they didn’t want to block Volpe’s progress to the big leagues. They put him on the no-trade list in talks with other teams.

Now, they want to see him continue to grow like he did last season.

After hitting just .215 in an abbreviated first pro season in 2019, Volpe hit .294 with 27 home runs in 2021. He also had 35 doubles, six triples, 86 RBI and 33 stolen bases in 109 games with Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley.

That vaulted Volpe to the top of the prospect list and into the focus of the future. Still, he refuses to put pressure or a timeline on himself.

“I mean Double-A is 15 minutes from my house. I feel like it’s such a unique, surreal, awesome opportunity that if I thought too far ahead from that it would take away from that experience,” Volpe said. “So I’m just looking forward to starting the year off strong.”

Volpe struck out looking Friday and made two good plays. He charged a grounder in the seventh for an out and then made a nice stop on Hunter Owen’s ball to start a double play from his knees.

“I thought he had a good at-bat, even with the strikeout. Probably a borderline pitch there. But, yeah, a really good play to turn the double play there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Good to see him out here competing with us.”

GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION

Isiah Kiner-Falefa couldn’t sleep Thursday night. It might be just a spring training game, but the Yankees’ new shortstop of the here and now was getting ready to make his real first impression.

“The moment I put that jersey on I had goosebumps today,” said Kiner-Falefa, who grew up a Yankee fan in Hawaii. “I couldn’t sleep last night, as well … nerve-wracking for me because it’s like my first day, first impression and going out on the field and hearing our fans … gave me a confidence that I never felt before. So I’m just glad to be here.”

Kiner-Falefa did just fine. He went 2-for-3 with a double.

Boone thinks that Kiner-Falefa will respond well to the bright lights of playing for the Yankees.

“He seems to me to be a guy that I think the pressure will be good for him. I think, hopefully, the stakes being more, on a bigger stage hopefully is something that he can relish in,” Boone said. “He’s a really good athlete, he’s a really good bat-to-ball guy. When you have a work ethic to go with it, there’s always gains that are potentially there to be made, especially when you’re in the prime of your career.”

RED FLAG FOR GERMAN

Across baseball, executives are looking for arms. After the 2020 COVID-abbreviated season, they fear this lockout-shortened spring training is going to lead to injured arms and issues with their pitching staff. They are still hoping MLB and the union can negotiate terms to start the season with extra roster spots, but the Yankees are already starting out in the hole.

Domingo German, who missed all of 2020 serving a suspension under the joint domestic violence policy, is dealing with right “shoulder impingement syndrome,” and will miss the start of the season.

“He hasn’t thrown in a couple months to where he’s just starting his throwing program now. So I think he’s good but it’s obvious that when you’re just starting, when you haven’t thrown in probably a couple of months and you’re just beginning a throwing program. Do the math on it’s a pretty big hill,” Boone said.

German missed time last season with the same issue.

“It seemed to crop up at some point over the lockout to where I think he got shut down,” Boone said. “Sounds like early January, so it was kind of a start over. My understanding to this point is he feels well but obviously it’s the ramp-up now.”