Anthony Volpe explains how Aaron Judge, Yankees made first home run ‘special’

Apr 14, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates his solo home run with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Volpe‘s first MLB home run took time to marinate.

In fact, the Yankees’ top prospect and starting shortstop said after Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins, he blacked out during his trot around the bases.

“It was a pretty special moment,” Volpe said, following his 1-for-3 evening with a walk and two strikeouts. “I got to share with the rest of the guys and everyone. I think that’s what made it super special. But I don’t think it really sunk in until an inning or two later.”

On a 1-0 count in the bottom of the first inning, the 21-year-old jumped all over Louie Varland’s 95 mph fastball that ran up and inside, lofting it over the left-field wall 394 feet later.

One pitch later, Aaron Judge‘s right-center blast doubled the Yankees’ lead to 2-0 and sent the crowd of 41,039 at Yankee Stadium into a frenzy.

“I think kind of how it all happened and Judgey going back-to-back and I think, too, just how great of teammates I’m fortunate enough to play with over the last couple weeks,” Volpe said. “So many guys have had so many conversations about hitting and different stuff like that where they’re just so knowledgeable and experienced about the game that even in just that at-bat — I call back to yesterday I talked to (Harrison) Bader about a couple things, and today I talked to JD (Josh Donaldson) about some stuff I was working on. But I’m just super fortunate to be on this team and in this clubhouse with this group of guys.”

The Yankees (8-6) and Volpe, who is slashing .171/.277/.317, have work to do as they enter a quick turnaround with Saturday’s 1:05 p.m. start looming after back-to-back losses to the Twins (10-4).

For now, though, Volpe embraces his — and New York’s — moment.

“I don’t know if in the moment I was in that part of myself, but it was amazing seeing the reaction of the crowd and how everyone got quiet and the team,” he said.

“It was special.”