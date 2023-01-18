Anthony Scaramucci Preps Latest Podcast, ‘Open Book’ – The Hamden Journal

The Mooch is back on the airwaves.

Anthony Scaramucci, famed for his 11-day stint as Donald Trump’s White House Director of Communications, is launching his latest podcast.

He will launch Open Book, a weekly interview show, on January 25.

It marks his return to the medium, having previously hosted a show on Mooch.fm and Mooch and the Mrs with his wife Deidre Ball.

Each week, Scaramucci will invite a guest on to go deep into a piece of their work – whether it’s a book, an in-depth feature story, or an opinion piece – and dig into why it matters, what we can learn from the past, and how their work is shaping our future.

He will also hope listeners can learn a bit more about him, from his blue-collar upbringing to Harvard Law School, from his time at Goldman Sachs to founding SkyBridge Capital, a multi-billion dollar asset manager, and, of course, his 11-day stint at the White House

Guests include Gordon Sondland, author of The Envoy, who gets personal with Anthony about his time working for former President Trump, the future of the Republican Party, and his thoughts on what will end the war in Ukraine, author Anand Giridharadas, who joins Anthony to discuss his book The Persuaders about how America’s crisis of faith in persuasion is putting democracy and the planet at risk, Parag Khanna about his new book, Move, on the importance of mobility as the world grapples with a climate crisis; and Jamie Fiore Higgins, author of Bully Market, who speaks candidly about her tumultuous time at Goldman Sachs, and the two compare notes on the company and what needs to be done to improve the workplace for women.

Other guests include Maggie Haberman, Kevin O’Leary, Sahil Bloom, David Rubenstein and Ian Bremmer.

The series is produced by Salt Media Network.