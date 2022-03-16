Anthony Rizzo staying with New York Yankees, agreeing to two-year, $32 million deal, per reports

Anthony Rizzo is staying in the Bronx.

The first baseman and the New York Yankees have come to an agreement on a two-year, $32 million deal, according to multiple reports.

ESPN was the first to report the deal.

Rizzo will be able to opt out after the first year, Rogers reported, citing a source. It allows Rizzo an opportunity to become a free agent again after the 2022 season.

His lefty bat and savvy glove were a plus for the Yankees last season.

With the Atlanta Braves trading for Oakland first baseman Matt Olson this week, and then signing him to an eight-year, $168 million deal, and free agent Freddie Freeman likely receiving larger offers elsewhere, the Yankees decided to make sure Rizzo didn’t get away.

Anthony Rizzo celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 4, 2021.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees agree to two-year contract